BJP trying to create differences among people: Keshava Rao

Hyderabad: TRS secretary-general K Keshava Rao on Wednesday alleged that the BJP was trying to create differences among people in the country in the name of religion, caste and language. The TRS leader was speaking after hoisting the tricolor at the party office, Telangana Bhavan, on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day. He said it was painful that the BJP was trying to create differences among people trying to polarize them, which is dangerous for the country.

"They are giving a new definition to nationalism; it is our responsibility to save the country from such divisive tactics," said Rao. Wishing people on Republic Day, the MP pointed out that a republic means people get their needs by themselves. The freedom fighters travelled to various countries, studied the system and formed Constitution. "The main aim of the Republic is secularism and equality".

The TRS leader said development was visible in the State, as whatever people expected has been fulfilled. He said the State now has drinking water facility for all households. "Problems like viral fever in districts like Adilabad are not there now. Water is being provided to about one crore acres through the Kaleshwaram project. Schemes like kg rice for one rupee, residential schools and now English medium were being introduced", he added.