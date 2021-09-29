BJP ups its ante against TRS, as battle lines draw near

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP has stepped its ante against the TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, as the battle lines have drawn nearer with the Election Commission announcing the schedule of the Huzurabad by-poll

It may be mentioned here that State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's first phase of 'Praja Sangrama Yatra' entered the 32nd day on Tuesday. The yatra passed through Rajanna Sircilla district and entered Bejannki village of Siddipet district, the home turf of Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

The BJP sources claim that the TRS had tried to tar the image of its own MLA and former Health Minister Eatala Rajender. Sending him out of the party by slapping an inquiry against him and his family members on alleged land grabbing charges.

"The TRS had thought that it would get rid of the dissenting voice of Eatala and obleviate the pro-people image of its own four-time elected MLA from Huzurabad. It had relegated several TRS leaders and prominent people who had played a key role in the fight for separate Telangana. This time it had tried the same trick against Eatala by slapping land-grabbing charges."

However, Eatala's relentless campaign in the past two months across his constituency gained much traction among people despite the State government announcing the Dalit Bandhu Scheme (DBS) to woo a segment of voters. Speaking to The Hans India, a senior BJP leader, overseeing the yatra, said, "There are no takers for the TRS political manoeuvre against Eatala in Huzurabad. The Karimnagar MP's yatra has further disseminated the TRS narration to project Eatala as a landgrabber." "Eatala's campaign and Bandi's yatra are now forcing the ruling party to talk about issues that the BJP is raising," he added.

Meanwhile, Bandi on Tuesday demanded the CM disclose details of his properties by the time he had assumed office in 2014. Besides, details of growth of wealth of his, family members and relatives, from 2014 till date. Renewing the party charges against the TRS, he asked was it not a fact that crores of rupees have been amassed in the form of commissions in the name of redesigning of Kaleswaram Project. He dared KCR to come for a debate on the issue.

The Karimnagar MP alleged irregularities of crores in the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy and other irrigation projects. Besides, the Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, power projects and sale of government lands.

He demanded KCR to place files of all the above projects before an all-party delegation and.to debate on them. Sanjay demanded an independent inquiry into the alleging the involvement of the CM's kin and party cadre in sand, liquor and land grabbing in the State. He charged the TRS chief with introducing 'Note-for-Vote' scheme after assuming office and spending crores to win the general and by-elections.