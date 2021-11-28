BJP vows free education, medicare for poor

Hyderabad: Free education and medical care for the poor will be the main agenda of the state BJP for the general elections. This was stated by state president Bandi Sanjay on the final day of the two-day BJP state executive meeting on Saturday.

"BJP is destined to come to power in Telangana. Whoever becomes the chief minister, I take the responsibility, to see that the first signature would be on the file to give free education and medical care to the poor," he declared. Sanjay predicted that BJP would get 80 seats even if the elections were held right now. "All those who had fought for separate Telangana are now feeling suffocated in the pink party as they feel that there was no place for self-respect and it had turned into an autocratic party. Unemployed, farmers, women and the poor who formed the backbone of TRS during the agitation for separate state were now left in the lurch. TRS has become the epitome of corrupt and dynastic rule," he alleged.

Sanjay said that all those who question are being shunted out of the party. Etala Rajender is one such example. Recently, the Karimnagar former mayor also quit the party, he said. The state chief felt that BJP was the right platform for all those who feel that the aspirations of the people of Telangana were being compromised by the TRS.

Referring to the "The Praja Sangrama Yatra", he said it had received good support from the people. The second phase would be launched between December 17 and 20. He said his objective was to bring a government that serves the poor in Telangana. He called upon the rank and file to work like disciplined soldiers to unseat the TRS government in the next elections. He said KCR was not sincere in providing due reservations to the STs in Telangana. The TRS government had sent to Delhi a bill linking the ST reservations with religious reservations to sully the image of the BJP, he added. BJP national vice-president D K Aruna, OBC Morcha national president Laxman, national executive members Etala, Vijayashanti, Garikapati Mohan Rao, G Vivek Venkata Swamy and other leaders were present.