BJP will achieve unprecedented results in South: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister & BJP State president G Kishan Reddy on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, which is taking the country forward in all spheres, had been receiving tremendous response from the people. "Many leaders and workers of other parties are joining the BJP because of their love for Modi’s rule. Kishan Reddy on Sunday welcomed former BRS MLA Aroori Ramesh into the BJP with a scarf.

Speaking on the occasion, he said PM Modi's rule was gaining popularity across the country. “Due to this, the BJP is aiming to win 370 seats on its own in the next general elections and over 400 seats with NDA partners. Especially in south India, there are going to be unexpected results. People are attracted to inclusive development, welfare of the poor, downtrodden, youth, women, farmers, labourers,” he said.

He said people hated the family politics of Kalvakuntla, which had caused hardship to the people. He said KCR's daughter Kavitha had been arrested in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED has nothing to do with the BJP. Even if the BJP workers make a mistake, they will not be spared,” he said. He said even the Congress was criticising the BJP. He said in Telangana, BJP workers should work towards winning 17 MP seats.