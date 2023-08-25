BJP will announce farmer welfare policies at Khammam meeting: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said here on Thursday that his party will announce its farmers’ welfare policy in the public meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing media here, he said the party will unveil at the meeting "Rutu Gosa-BJP Bharosa". The farmer's welfare policy will be presented. The party will take up farmer's welfare when it comes to power in Telangana.

Reddy said the State farmers have been facing several problems due to ‘inefficient’ policies of the government.

He alleged that the CM and his family are subjecting farmers to trouble by not implementing comprehensive crop insurance policy. He said KCR ushered in the farm loan waiver scheme ahead of the ensuing elections with intent to cheat them. He said the CM had announced farm loan waiver scheme two and half years ago. Following this, the interest on the farmer's loans has doubled; lives of lakhs of tenant farmers have been left in the lurch; the credit for this goes to the KCR family. The Rythu Bandhu Scheme (RBS) alone can’t be an all-in-one solution for solving the farmers’ problems, he added.

On the other, he pointed out, the Centre is trying to come to rescue of farmers in every possible way. "From procurement of paddy, urea subsidy, Pradhana Mantri Kishan Samman Nidhi, and the like are being implemented successfully for welfare of farmers. The BRS is cheating farmers; his party will continue to mount an uncompromising fight until unseating BRS from power’.

On Women's Reservation Bill, Reddy said, BRS has no moral right to talk, as it talks one things in Delhi and quite another in gully. Members of the Kalwakuntla family are trying to mislead people, he pointed out. ‘People still remember how the CM had hosted the family members of a leader who had torn it when the Bill was introduced’.

He called upon people to teach a lesson to BRS in the Assembly elections. Reddy said the successful completion of Chandrayaan-3 mission brought pride to 140 crore people.

He congratulated actor Allu Arjun on receiving the Best Actor Award in the 69th National Film Awards and extended his wishes to the unit of ‘RRR’ for being adjudged the best film.