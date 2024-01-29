BJP will go it alone in LS polls, win more than 10 seats: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman has expressed confidence of the party winning more than 10 Parliament seats in Telangana as people repose confidence that it alone can fight dynastic politics and corruption of the Congress.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, he said BJP will contest alone in the ensuing elections. While the BRS will vanish, people will ignore the Congress. He asked people of Telangana to see development ushered in by the Modi government and extend their support to the party.

He said the “Ghamandia ghatbandhan” of I.N.D.I.A. alliance, which who wanted to stop Modi from coming back to power for third time, was disintegrating as one after another constituent was deserting. Terming the alliance ‘self-serving’, ‘dynastic’ and ‘corruption-ridden’ with no common agenda for betterment of the country and people, he said the Congress party exists only to serve the Gandhi-Nehru families and that corruption and Congress are synonymous’.

The MP alleged that the Congress was playing opportunistic politics in Telangana. He said The GOP has made 412 promises to come to p or. Of the guarantees it has implemented one or two. ‘The promised guarantees will meet the same fate as in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. Yet, it is trying to deceive people after coming to power once again ahead of the Parliament elections. He said the Congress leaders vowed to get the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP) corruption allegations inquired into by the CBI. Also, they promised to distribute the recovered ill-gotten wealth from the BRS leaders to people. However, they have fallen silent.’

He alleged that the Congress is also going the BRS way to steal wealth of Telangana. Dr Laxman said the Congress came to power as people were outraged by the corruption and arrogance of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao's family and defeated the BRS.

Accusing AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge of inciting that there might be CBI and IT raids in Telangana, Dr Laxman said, "they fear their corruption will come to light." While Modi ensures building a grand Ram Mandir the Congress has boycotted the ‘Prana Pratishta’ for vote bank politics of appeasement.

He said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was making foreign trips for pre-election news, he asked the government why the Gorilla gas manufacturing factory was moved to Tamil Nadu. ‘While farmers are troubled with non-release of the ‘Rythu Bandhu’, the unemployed are worried about non-release of job notifications. On losing power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao is going crazy unleashing vicious propaganda to project the BJP and Congress are the same.’

The MP said Modi is taking on dynastic, appeasement, and corrupt politics, taking welfare to the last person in the country by depositing Rs 32 lakh crore in the bank accounts. ‘Social justice is sought with ‘Sab Ka Sath, and Sab Ka Vikas’ to ensure fruits of development reach all. The Republic Day celebrations showcased the power of women.’