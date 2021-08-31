BJP will return properties of Hindus, grabbed by Nizam: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Golconda fort, which is believed to have been constructed by Nizams, was in fact constructed by Kakatiya's and its original name was 'Golla Konda', according to BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. Similarly, Hyderabad had got its name of Bhagyanagar after Goddess Bhagyalakshmi, he said.

Sanjay made this controversial statement while addressing a public meeting at Rajendranagar on Monday, on day three of his Praja Sangrama Yatra. He said though his yatra was just three days old, it had sent shivers down the spine of TRS. He said the TRS government did not even react when the AIMIM leaders said that even Chief Minister has to take permission to enter old city. But the BJP launched it yatra from Bhagyalakshmi temple, he noted.

Sanjay said that BJP is sure to come to power in next elections and then it would siege all the properties of the Hindus grabbed by the erstwhile Nizam, which are being claimed as Nizam's properties.

Reacting to the turning up of people in huge numbers for his meetings, the BJP leader said that the swelling crowds all along the route of have further strengthened the resolve of the BJP to fight against the dictatorial and dynastic rule of TRS-MIM, to free Mother Telangana from its clutches.

He questioned the government as to why it did not take back GO No.111 as promised. He alleged that lands were taken at throwaway prices from the farmers but, the same were sold at exorbitant prices. He said the SC, ST and BCs were given pattas for lands in Kokapet in united Andhra Pradesh. 'But, the same patta lands were now taken away under the TRS government.'

Referring to the criticism of TRS and Congress, which label BJP as communal party, Sanjay said the BJP was not against any religion or any section of people.

"The BJP-led-Centre did not discriminate against Muslims, Christians or any other community in sanctioning houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The central assistance during the COVID pandemic was given to all. The roads made under Pradhana Mantri Sadak Yojana were not meant only for Hindus," he said.