BJP's 100 questions on KCR's promises

Hyderabad: Adopting a new strategy, the state BJP wants the State government to speak about its alleged failed promises. State BJP president Bandi Sanjay, who has been levelling various charges against the TRS government, has now taken to RTI for replies to his questions.

The BJP leaders have raised 100 questions through the Right to Information Act (RTI), and Sanjay himself has sought clarifications on 88 issues.

The RTI queries sought by Sanjay are mostly those dealt with by the Chief Minister's Office, offices of the Principal Secretary, Finance, Revenue, ACB, Social Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Education and Health departments.

The details sought include the assurances given by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao from June 2, 2014, to June 2, 2022, during his district tours, and different meetings. The number of assurances fulfilled, not fulfilled and pending during the past eight years. He also sought information about the assurances that KCR had given on the floor of the Assembly and Legislative Council and details of how many have been implemented.

The BJP state chief also sought the State government to spell out the number of days that CM KCR attended the state secretariat, the number of days he had stayed in his official residence and the farmhouse and the construction cost of the Pragati Bhavan, etc. The other RTI queries related to the Chief Minister include his tours to other states by regular and charter flights, when he stayed in the government guest houses and private hotels and the salary drawn by KCR in the last eight years.

On the agriculture front, Sanjay wanted to know the quantum of water supplied to each Assembly constituency for irrigation; the number of Assembly segments where water is provided to irrigate one lakh acres, status of farm loan waiver, double bedroom housing, allocation of funds to BCs and subsidy disbursals to BCs under various schemes.

He also sought information on government debt, annual payments under debt servicing, number of advisors appointed and their services, construction of new super specialty hospitals in district headquarters, construction of mandal-wise 30-bedded hospitals, construction of Assembly-wise 100-bedded hospitals, constituency-wise new engineering colleges, polytechnic colleges and complaints of land grabbing and action taken.

Queries also were raised on vacancies in the government departments, notifications and appointments, in various departments, funds received from the Centre to the village panchayats, number of applications received on Podu land pattas and settled as well as details of cases filed against Girijans by the police.