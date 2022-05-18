BJYM demands 5-year age relaxation for police jobs

Hyderabad: State BJP Yuva Morcha president Bhanu Prakash on Tuesday demanded the TRS government to immediately release job notifications to fill all government vacant posts, failing, the BJYM would launch a fight.

Addressing the media here, he said that the PRC Committee had identified 1.91 lakh vacant government jobs. Following the continuous struggle of BJYM, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had announced to fill 80,000 posts, out of which, the Finance department had given clearance to 30,000 appointments. He demanded the government to clear the remaining vacant jobs and fill them. He said the delayed job notifications left about four lakh aspirants over-aged for the police recruitment. However, the government gave age relaxation of only three years and demanded to extend it by two years. The BJYM leader pointed out that the job aspirants have been protesting for the past 20 days demanding higher age relaxation. They were lodged in police stations till night without providing food. Prakash said four lakh candidates have become ineligible due to the age criteria since the government delayed the recruitment process. Considering the situation, he demanded it to further relax by two years the age to apply for police jobs. And also, the last date by a fortnight from May 20.

He warned that the BJYM would launch an agitation if the government fails to deliver justice by relaxing the age criteria. "The BJYM is contemplating laying siege to the DGP and TSPSC offices to mount pressure on the government," he said.