Blood donations, special pujas to mark KCR's birthday

Hyderabad: The TRS party leaders and cadre are gearing up for grand celebration of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday on Thursday. The CM will turn 68.

With the party giving call for holding celebrations for three days, the party leaders have already started taking up various programmes such as blood donation and others. Finance Minister T Harish Rao donated blood at one of the donation camps organised by the party leaders in the State on Wednesday. A day before, they had organised Annadanam programme (mass feeding) in the constituencies.

Meanwhile, a Hindi documentary on the life of Chief Minister and his role during the Telangana movement and welfare activities of the government, made with 3D graphics visual effects would be displayed at party office, Telangana Bhavan, on Thursday. The party leaders would be taking part in a cake cutting ceremony and attend digital photo exhibition.

Similarly, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav along with MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha would participate in Mrityunjaya Yagam at Balkampet Yellamma Temple and distribute saris at Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. Talasani would also offer 'Bangaru Padalu', 'Jada' made with the donation from devotees. There would be prayers held at Ameerpet Gurudwara, Yusufain Dargah and at a church near Koti. The BC Welfare Minister, Gangula Kamalakar, would take part in 'Palabhishekham' to giant poster of the CM at Necklace Road.

Thungathurthi MLA G Kishore has arranged for a sand art programme at Kalinga Bhavan at Banjara Hills. MLC Kavitha gifted 10 scooters to specially-abled under Gift a Smile initiative on Wednesday. To mark the birthday celebrations of the CM, Kavitha would also trek to Tirumala shrine on Thursday. The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy has organised body building championship 'Mr Telangana', KCR Cup at Gajwel. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister may not be available for the leaders at Pragathi Bhavan. It is learnt that he had left for his farmhouse and would spend time in Erravelli.