Bolarum underpass lying in utter neglect for many years

Hyderabad: Will the Bolarum underpass see the light of the day? The extension of the underpass has been pending for the past several years due to various reasons. Day-by-day the condition over there have turned to worst. Locals alleged that the broken and rusted barricades near the stretch have become a threat to the passers-by and also can fall at any time. According to the SCR officials, the State government has not come forward to take up this project.

Locals pointed out that an extension of the underpass was proposed long back. It seems there is no clarity on the works, as there has been no assurance from the State government. This stretch is one of the busiest lanes, as it is connecting major highway Rajiv Rahadari(SH 1) and it is quite difficult for suburbanites to drive here and the main reason is that the underpass is very narrow and due to this commuters travelling from this stretch is witnessing traffic snarls daily.

"This lane has become a major chokepoint and also the rusted barricades near the underpass have become major concern for the commuters. These barricades have become old and also broken, anytime it can fall, major accident can occur anytime. It will be better if SCR along State government takes the steps to extent the underpass," said A Murali Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies.

"For past several years we have been facing hardships to drive from this stretch, as this lane is very narrow, especially during morning hours the complete lane is chocked. Many written representations were given to the concerned officials but all felt on deaf ears," said Raju Rao, resident of Bolarum.

On the condition of anonymity, senior officer, SCR, said, "South Central Railways has already communicated to the State government that Railway is ready to do the extension of the underpass under 50-50 cost sharing but we have not received any reply from the State government yet."