Bomb hoax at Income Tax office building at Masab Tank
Highlights
Swiftly responding to a bomb threat received from an unknown caller, employees at the Income Tax office in Masab Tank, Hyderabad, evacuated the building.
The local police and bomb detection and disposal teams meticulously searched the premises. Later, the authorities confirmed the building to be safe, exposing the incident as a hoax.
