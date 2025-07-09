Bomb threat throws cops in a tizzy

Hyderabad: A bomb threat received through an email, warning of RDX-based IEDs planted in several public places, including the City Civil Court and Raj Bhavan, put the entire police wing on the edge in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The security teams along with dog squads and bomb squads conducted thorough searches for more than 3 hours and found the threat was a hoax.

The city Civil Court was gripped with panic following the email sent at 3:53 am warning that the RDX-based IEDs had been planted on the court premises. Court officials noticed the email at 11 am, which led to the suspension of work for the day. The entire court premises were immediately evacuated. Judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors rushed out in panic after they were told to vacate the court building.

The Mirchowk Police cordoned off the area and conducted searches. The email, purportedly from aggrieved students of Anna University, stated that the IEDs were planted to draw the attention of the Tamil Nadu DGP. The email warned that the IEDs planted in the “Gymkhana Club Hyderabad will detonate 23 minutes after the court.”

It was also stated in the email that “The 4 RDX 800 base fuses are purposely doped to a very minimal amount to have little impact and casualties”.

Extensive searches were also carried out at the Raj Bhavan, Gymkhana Club, and Secunderabad Civil Court. Police teams and bomb disposal squads rushed to these places and alerted the people in the premises. The police declared that nothing suspicious was found after the searches in the places which were mentioned in the email.