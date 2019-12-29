Book brought out on Amberpet history

Amberpet: Local MLA Kaleru Venkatesh launched a book on Amberpet history titled "Amberpeta: Akashaniki Pusina Mandaram" at a programme organised at Ashoka Function Hall, Golnaka on Sunday. The book is edited by Kodam Pavan Kumar and published by Laya Publications.

the MLA said that the book presented the division-wise history of Amberpet in different perspectives and would serve as guide on area for future generations. He urged residents of Amberpet to move ahead unitedly in developing the constituency.

Adepu Lakshmipathi, noted fiction writer who presided the programme, emphasized on the need for preserving history of Hyderabad in view of rapid changes in the city's milieu. The book analysed social, political and sociological aspects of the place, he said.

Editor of National Book Trust of India Pathipaka Mohan emphasized on the need for rewriting history of Telangana as the erstwhile rulers have tried to distort the history of the state. He hoped that history of other constituencies would also be written in near future.

Pavan Kumar, editor of the book, speaking on the occasion, said the first municipal elections held for Hyderabad city in 1951 were not recorded, he said. Similarly, GHMC history recorded in the city municipal corporation diary published in 2006 was full of historical distortions, he said. There is a need for rewriting the city history with facts, he added.

