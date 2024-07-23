BOW-WOW…TG govt to set up panel to address stray dog menace

Hyderabad: To address the dog menace and control dog bite incidents, the State government is going to set up an apex committee comprising of senior officials from various government departments and members of the Blue Cross and direct them to formulate an action plan.

Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration Dana Kishore on Monday, held a high-level meeting with GHMC officials, the Veterinary department, members of Blue Cross, and other animal welfare organisations to address the dog menace. He announced the setting up of an apex committee.

Dana Kishore emphasised the need for an Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign to raise awareness among Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), slum federations, and schoolchildren about dog behavior. He directed that animal care centres be established in all urban local bodies across the State as soon as possible.

“A training programme for all sanitary jawans, field sanitary assistants, women's self-help groups, and mothers' groups should be conducted in every GHMC ward within the next week to raise awareness about the stray dog menace,” said Dana Kishore.

“Similar training programmes should also be conducted in all ULBs across the State. The GHMC officials have been directed to set up a couple of shelter homes for stray dogs in the city on a pilot basis,” he added.

GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata stated that the GHMC will conduct surveys of stray dogs in the city, along with a sterilisation drive and anti-rabies vaccinations for all street dogs. She also said that the GHMC will promote pet dog registration, eliminate Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) to prevent the gathering of street dogs, ensure proper food waste disposal by hotels, restaurants, and function halls, and make crèches mandatory at construction sites, as children of construction labourers are the most vulnerable to fatal dog attacks when left unattended.

The members discussed the challenges of managing the stray dog menace and agreed that coordination among all departments is essential. They also highlighted the need to educate both pet dog owners and individuals who feed stray dogs.

CDMA V P Gautham, Director Animal Husbandry Gopi, MAUD Additional Secretary Saida, Amala Akkineni from Blue Cross, doctors from veterinary colleges, and GHMC officials participated in the meeting.