Bowenpally: Poster on AITUC strike released

Bowenpally: AITUC state secretary M Narsimha released the wall poster for the All India general strike called by AITUC on January 8, at a program organized by Bowenpally market hamali union at the market yard here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Narsimha called upon workers to participate in the All India general strike called by AITUC condemning anti-labour policies of the union government.

Even while labour unions had been demanding for a comprehensive law for the welfare of labour working in unorganized sector, the central government was changing the existing labour laws in favour of managements, he alleged.

He criticised the state government's attempts to "destroy unions in the state so as to exploit workers." Bowenpally market hamali union working president A Rajaiah, general secretary N Yellaiah, A Gattaiah, B Raju, Sampath, Lingam and others were present.