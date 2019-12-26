Bowenpally: TRS leader Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy attends Christmas special prayers

Bowenpally: Secunderabad Cantonment Ward Member and TRS leader Jakkula Maheshwar Reddy organised Christmas celebrations in Cantonment Playgrounds here. He visited several churches and participated in special prayers and conveyed greetings to the gatherings.

In his address, Reddy stated that Christmas was the only festival the date of which does not change. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was treating all communities equally and giving them festival gifts.

Among those present during the prayers were pastor Jeevaratnam, B N Murthy, Nageswara Rao, Ayyappa Swamy and John Victor.