Boy's death in stray dogs attack: HC takes up issue as suo motu case

Hyderabad: The Chief Justice Bench of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday converted the report which appeared in an English daily under the caption "A Pack of Stray Dogs Maul A 4 Year Old Boy to Death" in the city "into a suo motu public interest litigation.

The CJ Ujjal Bhuyan took the news item as PIL.

Several stray dogs had attacked Pradeep while he was walking on the road close to the automobile workshop, Amberpet, where his father Gangadhar, a migrant labour, works.

The boy put in his best efforts to wriggle out of the clutches of dogs, but they pounced on him, overpowered and pinned him down to ground, bit him in his stomach, face and other parts which resulted in his death on the spot. He succumbed while being taken to a private hospital. The boy's parents didn't lodge make any complaint to the Amberpet police.

The High Court may direct the concerned authorities to take necessary action to prevent and protect lives of general public from the threat of stray dogs.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary(Municipal Administration), Deputy. Commissioner, GHMC Amberpet, District Collector, Hyderabad, and the Member- Secretary, TS Legal Service Authority, are respondents in the PIL.

The PIL will come up for hearing soon before the CJ bench.