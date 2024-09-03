Brace for Ganesh, Milad-un-Nabi festivities, Hyd CP tells officials

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad gears up for Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad-un-Nabi, City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy on Monday held an interaction with all sub-inspectors of police, law and order, and traffic police. He asked officials to be prepared for peaceful conduct of the festivals.

During the meeting held at the Integrated Command and Control Centre, Reddy directed the police to adopt certain time-tested practices and habits like punctuality, honesty, work ethics, priority to petitioners, empathy towards the public, and improving the department’s image.

He motivated the participants, stating that if they focus on hard work and dedication, many will have a chance of becoming SP rank officers; some even might go up to IPS rank. He said “The SIs have a crucial role; they should properly manage their time, prioritise work and give importance to all fields of policing—crime prevention and detection, bandobast duty, VVIP visits, and implementing station house routine, so that core policing is improved.”

The Commissioner directed the department officials to get involved in all aspects of Ganesh and Milad-un-Nabi festivals and take steps to have close coordination with the organisers, peace committees, and all other departments. ‘ They should ensure foolproof arrangements by visiting the pandals and immersion sites, as the police have to take the lead in ensuring a peaceful and successful festival bandobust.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional CP (L&O), P Viswa Prasad, Additional CP (traffic), Dr Gajarao Bhupal, Joint CP (admin), Shilpavalli, DCP, SMIT, S Chaitanya Kumar, DCP, SB, and about 300 SIs (L & O, traffic) attended.