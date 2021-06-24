Brace up for any situation, KTR tells GHMC officials

Hyderabad: With heavy rains lashing the City in a short span of time during the last few years, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to get ready to face any situation.

KTR asked officials to coordinate with different wings of GHMC and move forward with a perfect action plan. He asked officials to take up nala-capping or fencing work to be speeded up, as already administrative sanctions were given.

The minister inquired about the progress in nala-capping work in different areas of GHMC. He said the strategic nala development programme (SNDP) would be strengthened further. Rao asked the Mayor and commissioner to supervise the nala work.

The minister asked officials to take all precautions at places where roads have been dug up, with suitable directions to work agencies. He also directed them to ensure there is no spread of seasonal diseases. "For this the Health and Sanitation departments should work in coordination. Give more emphasis to sanitation programmes. Take up fogging, anti-larval programmes", he told the Entomology wing.