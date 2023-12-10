Brimming with hope Praja troops to Revanth’s Darbar

Hyderabad: With ‘Praja Darbar’ gaining huge publicity, thousands tuned up on 2nd day at Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan to submit their representations. From land related issues to ration cards and pleas for provision of 2BHK, people not only from Hyderabad city but from across the State trooped at the erstwhile Pragati Bhavan.

People holding copies of their representation stood in long queues in the early hours with the hope that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy would meet them. However, owing to Assembly in session, CM could not turn up on the second day.

As the working hours began the rush was cleared by afternoon. Those who could produce a written representation copy were allowed to visit the building, where they submitted it to the nodal officer, incharge of the affairs. Owing to some ‘unpleasant’ experience on Friday, the security stopped media from entering into the premises.

The revived ‘Praja Darbar’ has rekindled hopes some of whom have travelled all way from far flung areas of the State. The implementation of land reforms and Dharani caused suffering to farmers. One such farmer from Vyra in Khammam came all the way to submit his representation at Praja Darbar.

While those without documents were being sent away and came up with written complaint / grievance / representation.

Even for most of the policemen handling the visitors was a headache as they were witnessing the phenomenon for the first time in their lives. While some seniors

remember how in YSR’s time the old building structure held similar events.