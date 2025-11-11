BRS accuses Cong of offering loads of freebies to lure voters

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Monday alleged that the ruling Congress party leaders were distributing money, saris and mixer grinders in the Jubilee Hills constituency to lure the voters and demanded the Election Commission to take action.

A delegation of the BRS leaders led by T Harish Rao met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Monday C Sudarshan Reddy submitting the evidence related to distribution of cash in the poll bound constituency.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao alleged that the Congress party was distributing more than Rs 1 lakh saris and mixer grinders, liquor and money indiscriminately in Jubilee Hills.

“We have requested the Election Commission to take action against the officials who are misusing their power. Some police officers and other officials have become pawns of the ruling party. We are also giving complaints on the C-Vigil app. Even if we give complaints to the police officers, they were not acting on the complaint. No matter how many efforts the ruling party makes, the voters of Jubilee Hills are smart. They will give a proper warning to the Congress,” said Harish Rao. The BRS leader alleged that even though so much abuse of power was happening, the election officials are not paying attention. “We have brought all the issues to the attention of the Election Commission. We have submitted the details of the sensitive booths to the Commission and requested that central forces be deployed in sensitive polling booths. We have especially requested that women police officers, Asha and Anganwadi workers be deployed there and that voters entering the booths should be allowed to enter only after verifying their identities,” said the BRS leader.

Harish Rao demanded that the voters should not be sent to polling booths without verifying their voter IDs. A separate counter should be set up for women voters. In particular, fake voter IDs have been made. The video of the fake ID cards has been submitted to the CEO.