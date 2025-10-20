BRS alleges Telangana ‘Number One’ status declining under Cong tenure

Hyderabad: BRS leaders on Sunday alleged that while the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao made the Telangana state 'number one' in the country, in the Congress government people are being threatened with guns.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan along with MLC Shambhipur Raju, BRS MLA K P Vivekanand claimed that Telangana was the number one state in the country. He said the previous government provided jobs for over seven lakh people in the private sector in Hyderabad city and increased infrastructure, arguing that Hyderabad became an international city during the rule of KCR and KTR.

Vivekanand further asserted that Hyderabad city ranked first in the country in per capita income under the BRS. “However, now the people are threatened with guns and asked to pay money. The Chief Minister and Ministers are competing for the collection. CM Revanth Reddy is in the top in the collections. Revanth Reddy has surrounded himself with his younger brothers and cronies. Konda Surekha incident is an example. Second in the collection is Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy. Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka is in third place in terms of income. Other Ministers are competing because they are less,” alleged Vivekanand.

The BRS leader also criticised the AIMIM’s political stance, claiming they will support the Congress party without contesting a candidate in the Jubilee Hills by-election. "Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi had once said that KCR's rule was an ideal for the country. I don't know what the ideology of the MIM party is. They are trying to make the BJP win in Bihar and support the Congress party in Telangana. Asaduddin once said Revanth Reddy is RSS Tillu. Muslims are asking Asaduddin how they are supporting RSS Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Revanth Reddy is appearing like Satan to Asaduddin before the elections and Bhagwan after the elections,” said Vivekanand.