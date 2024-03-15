Live
BRS allocates two MP seats to BSP as part of alliance
Following discussions between the BRS party and the BSP in the context of the upcoming parliamentary elections, a significant decision has been reached regarding seat allocation. BRS chief KCR has made the announcement to allocate two seats to the BSP as part of the alliance agreement.
Specifically, the seats of Nagar Kurnool and Hyderabad Parliament have been designated for the BSP by BRS leader KCR. This strategic move aims to strengthen the alliance and enhance the electoral prospects of both parties in the upcoming elections.
In response, the BSP will undertake the process of finalizing candidates for the two allocated positions, ensuring that qualified and suitable individuals represent the party in the respective constituencies.
The allocation of seats to the BSP by the BRS party marks a significant development in the alliance dynamics, underscoring the collaborative efforts and strategic planning being undertaken ahead of the parliamentary elections.