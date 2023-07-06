BRS, BJP & Congress set to lock in triangular fight in Khairtabad

Hyderabad: The Khairtabad Assembly constituency, situated in the centre of Hyderabad city, has historically been a stronghold of the Congress party. Presently, the sitting MLA of the constituency is DanamNagender, who was previously associated with Congress but later joined BRS. In the upcoming elections, the constituency is expected to experience fierce competition between BRS, BJP, and Congress, as they vie for the seat.

Khairtabad stands out as an exceptional assembly constituency due to its diverse demographics, encompassing both affluent and economically disadvantaged residents, as well as a balanced mix of voters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh States. Moreover, it houses vital institutions such as the Telangana State assembly, Secretariat, and Raj Bhavan. Prior to the delimitation of constituencies in 2009, Khairtabad, along with Jubilee Hills, held the distinction of having the largest voter base in the State.

The constituency has over 2.68 lakh voters and presently comprises neighbourhood areas suchas Khairtabad, Narayanguda, Hyderguda, Himayatnagar, Lakdi ka pul, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Raj Bhavan Road, Banjara Hills, Basheerbagh, King Koti, Chintal Basti among others.

As per political analysts, the BJP is eyeing this constituency and leaving no stone unturned to wrest it from the BRS. The BJP is actively engaging in extensive groundwork within the constituency. BJP’s C Ramachandra Reddy who won the seat 2014 defeating the Danam holds a strong place in the constituency as he was an active member of BJP for decades.

DanamNagender holds a strong position in the constituency. He was elected as MLA from Asifnagar assembly constituency in 1994, 1999, 2004 and in 2009 he won Khairtabad seat.

In the last two terms of the Assembly elections, in 2014 BJP C Ramachandra Reddy won the seat with 53,102 (37.3 per cent) votes, INC’s DanamNagender stood second with 32,256 (22.7 per cent) votes, and YSRCP’s P Vijaya Reddy garnered 23,845 (16.8 per cent) votes.

While in 2018, DanamNagender with BRS ticket won the seat with 63,068 votes (44.56%) by defeating BJP’s C Ramachandra Reddy who got 34,666 (24.50 per cent) votes, and INC’s Dasoju Sravan Kumar stood third with 33,549 (23.71 per cent) votes

In upcoming elections, there are at least three contenders to the BJP ticket in Khairtabad assembly constituency. Former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy wanted to have another go in the constituency. OBC leader Pallapu Govardhan is now emerging as the young face of the party and Indrasena Reddy, son of eminent jurist Justice Subhashan Reddy. One of these three candidates could ultimately get the party ticket.

While, the INC’s P Vijaya Reddy, is the daughter of the Congress Legislative Party leader P Janardhan Reddy, popularly known as PJR is eyeing the seat as she joined Congress from BRS. She said Congress will provide her the right platform to show her talent and power.

2018

Party Candidate Votes

BRS DanamNagender 63,068 (44.56%)

BJP C Ramachandra Reddy 34,666 (24.50%)

INC Dasoju Sravan Kumar 33,549 (23.71%)

2014

Party Candidate Votes

BJP C Ramachandra Reddy 53,102 (37.3%)

INC DanamNagender 32,256 (22.7%)

YSRCP P Vijaya Reddy 23,845 (16.8%)