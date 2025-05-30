BRS-BJP nexus exposed: Cong

Hyderabad: Responding to MLC K Kavitha’s latest statements, the Congress party leaders underlined her remarks to prove their oft-repeated claim that BJP and BRS were in unison and working against the present Congress government. Government whip Beerla Ilaiah, while referring to results of Lok Sabha polls, said that the understanding was evident as BRS failed to win even a single seat.

In a video statement, the Aler MLA said that the veil between BRS and BJP has been taken off with Kavitha’s comments. He said that BRS was the reason why BJP won eight seats in the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that both BJP and BRS had joined hands to defeat Congress. He demanded that KTR should answer Kavitha’s questions if he has courage.

Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said that BRS and BJP have come together to play a political drama, which was clear from Kavitha’s comments. He said that BRS had mortgaged Telangana’s self-respect to BJP to get Kavitha out of the liquor scam and added that BJP had also supported BRS in the MLC elections. “If Kavitha is sincere, then she should reveal who the devils are who looted public money during the BRS rule for ten years. If Kavitha wants to have a future in Telangana society, she should reveal the facts, not through these letters and words,” he pointed out.