BRS call centre flooded with 25,000 loan waiver queries

Hyderabad: The call centre set up by the BRS in its office to assist farmers with loan waivers is flooded with representations from farmers from different areas of the State.

The party leaders said they had received a whopping 25,000 applications within 24 hours of starting the centre.

On Monday, the party set up a cell in its office (Telangana Bhavan) for farmers, who have Pattadar Passbooks and whose loan of Rs 1.5 lakh is not waived by issuing a WhatsApp number so that it could bring this to the government’s notice.

Senior party leader S Niranjan Reddy had released the WhatsApp number 8374852619 for farmers and said if farmers could give their details, leaders would take them to the government and help ryots.

Party leaders said that, in response to the call centre, more than 25,000 calls and applications were received.