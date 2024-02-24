BRS, Cong mishandled devpt projects: Aruna

Rangareddy: BJP National Vice-President DK Aruna expressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to position India as a global leader across various sectors. In a statement to the media on Friday, Arunaemphasised Modi's commitment to fostering development and welfare across all communities, regardless of caste, religion, or class.

Highlighting India's advancements in industrial growth and vaccine production during the COVID-19 pandemic, Aruna credited Modi's leadership for driving economic balance and growth. She underscored the central government's substantial investments, including a reported 10 lakh crores for Telangana's development, with 20 crores sanctioned for Palamuru University in the recent budget.

Arunacriticised the BRS government's handling of the PalamuruRangareddy project, alleging changes in project designs and misappropriation of funds. She urged for transparency and cooperation between the central and state governments for effective development.

Further, Aruna demanded accountability from the Congress government regarding the Lakshmi Devi Palli reservoir project in Shad Nagar, calling for clarity on its progress and irrigation plans. She challenged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to prioritisePalamuru's development and questioned the lack of investigation into alleged corruption in project contracts.

The media conference was attended by several BJP leaders, including AP Jitender Reddy, Naga Rao Namoji, Nelli Sri Vardhan Reddy, AndeBabaiah, Kakkunur Venkatesh Gupta, Depalli Ashok Goud, Vamsi, Murali, and Venkatesh.