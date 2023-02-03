BRS demands JPC probe into Hindenburg report on Adani

New Delhi- Hyderabad: The BRS MPs on Thursday demanded the Central government to take up discussion on the Hindenburg report on Adani in Parliament. They demanded a joint parliamentary committee or inquiry by a Supreme Court Chief Justice.

Talking to reporters, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and leader of Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said they had given an adjournment motion in the House demanding an immediate discussion in Parliament on the Hindenburg report.

The BRS leaders said when the party gave the adjournment notice for discussion on the financial issue, the House was adjourned on the ground that it is not in order. Rao said all members of the Opposition insisted on holding a discussion on the issue in Parliament, but the government was backing away. He questioned as to why the Centre should avoid discussing this very important issue which can be debated in Parliament any time.

Nageswara Rao said, along with large-scale investments in LIC and other banks, people and the poor have saved their hard earned money for their children's marriages, education and other needs.

The BRS leaders clarified that as the issue was related to people it needs to be discussed in Parliament immediately. They said people need to know the hidden issues related to the problem. The government had said it was ready to have discussion on any issue, but when they sought the Hindenburg report to be debated, it was running away, the BRS leaders asserted. They said because of the Adani stocks controversy those who had invested in them and the poor, who had stashed their money, were feeling insecure. Hence there was a need to have a full discussion on the issue