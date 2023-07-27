BRS gives no confidence motion in Parl against Central govt

Hyderabad: The BRS party gave a notice of no confidence motion to the Lok Sabha Speaker against the NDA government on Wednesday. The notice was supported by the AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi as he was also a signatory in the notice. Later talking to the media, leader of the party in Lok Sabha Nama Nageswara Rao said that they would not leave the BJP led NDA government, which had failed miserably during the last nine years. Nageswara Rao said that the BRS party has issued a no-confidence motion in protest against the Centre’s irresponsible behavior without holding a discussion in the Parliament on many key issues including the issue of the violence in North-Eastern State of Manipur. Nageswara Rao said that even though the BRS party has been giving adjournment motions since the beginning of the Parliament to discuss many important issues facing the people of the country in the Parliament, the Central government was stubbornly backing away from holding a discussion. Apart from the issue of Manipur, the party would be demanding discussion on China-Pakistan border issues, farmers, poor, weaker sections, women, youth, unemployment, railway accidents and other issues will be discussed in both houses of Parliament, he added.

Earlier, the party had given a whip to the MPs against the Bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services. The MPs were asked to be present in the House during the next three days.