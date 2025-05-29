BRS junks NDSA’s report on KLIS; accuses Cong, BJP of enacting drama

Hyderabad: Rejecting the NDSA report and ridiculing questions asked on quality of the Kaleshwaram project, BRS leaders on Wednesday demanded the government to take up repairs immediately. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the project quality was not cheap, but the politics by the Congress and BJP were cheap.

Referring to rejection of the NDSA report by L&T, Rao said it was a slap on the face to Congress and BJP. Rejection of the report prepared without conducting minimum tests and without collecting any scientific data was the proof of this, he said.

The world has once again come to know truth that the Central agency, gave an unscientific report just to defame BRS. He said the Congress, BJP, who conspired to defame BRS during the Assembly elections, had recently opened a new drama in the name of the final report with the same conspiracy to damage the BRS silver jubilee meeting.

KTR said the NDSA report on the Medigadda barrage was a hoax; what BRS has been saying till now was literally true with the latest decision of L&T.

He alleged that the report was prepared in the central offices of the Congress and BJP in Delhi with a cruel political agenda. There was nothing wrong in calling the NDSA report as NDA report. He said the fact that CM Revanth and the government were holding such a useless report and saying that it was their standard was proof of their incompetence and bankrupt policies.

Rao said the fact that the diaphragm wall in the Polavaram project was quickly restored even after it was washed away, and in the case of Medigadda, pushing the entire project into cold storage for 18 months was the most evil thing to do. He demanded the government and NDSA to stop throwing mud at Kaleshwaram, which was built without compromising on quality from project planning to construction, and at least respond to L&T’s objections.