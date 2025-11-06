BRS knocks at EC’s door to debar Revanth from bypoll campaigning

Alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made derogatory and offensive remarks during the Jubilee Hills by-election campaign in violation of the Model Code of Conduct, BRS leaders met the election authorities on Wednesday and lodged a complaint, urging them to immediately bar him from campaigning in the constituency.Later, speaking to the media, BRS leaders, including RS Praveen Kumar and B Suman, pointed out the violation of model code of conduct by the Chief Minister.

The BRS leaders said that as the incumbent Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, has constitutional and moral obligation to uphold the dignity of public office and maintain neutrality while the MCC is in force.

Using his stature to make personal, insulting and unparliamentarily comments against an opposition leader during an election campaign constitutes misuse of position and authority, thereby undermining free and fair electoral processes under Article 324 of the Constitution of India.

Giving legal precedents, the BRS leaders said that ECI order in the matter of Azam Khan (2019). The Commission censured and banned the leader from campaigning for making personal remarks against another candidate. -

ECI order in the matter of Nasjyot Singh Sidhu (2019)- the Commission imposed a 72-hour campaign ban for using derogatory and personal remarks during campaign speeches. The ECI order in the matter of Mayawati (2019)- the Commission barred her from canvassing for violating the MCC through divisive and personal remarks.

The BRS leaders said that these above precedents establish that personal attacks and derogatory remarks made during campaigns invite strict punitive action, including censure and prohibition from canvassing for a defined period.

In view of the above facts and violations, the BRS leaders urged the ECI to take immediate cognizance of the MCC violation committed by Revanth Reddy.

Issue an order of censure and impose a ban on Revanth Reddy from further canvassing, campaigning or participating in any election related activities in the Jubilee Hills by-election. They wanted the district election officer and returning officer of the constituency to report any further instances of non-compliance or personal attacks by any leader or party.