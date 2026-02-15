Sri Eleshwara Mallikharjuna Swamy Temple-Hill Colony - Nagarjuna Sagar

Our elders say that this shrine once had 101 temples, 101,000 stones, and 1,000 "kavva" (a local measurement) of cowrie shells. This area was once famous as *'Dakshina Kashi'* (Kashi of the South). Grand festivals were held for eleven days, starting from the day of Shivaratri.On the hill of this "Mallayya Gattu" (Mallayya's Hill), there is a temple for *Mallikharjuna Swamy, as well as temples for **Katyayani Devi, **Madhava Swamy, **Anjaneya Swamy, **Veerabhadra, and **Vinayaka*. The idol of Katyayani Ammavaru here is made of grains of sand. The same idol can also be seen in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, in South India. When this "Eleshwaram" (Mallayya Gattu) was submerged in the reservoir, the remaining visible part appeared in the shape of a Nandi (bull).

*Devotees' Belief:*

Childless devotees who visit the *Mallikharjuna Swamy* temple affectionately call him "Santan Mallikharjunudu," meaning the Giver of Children. It is a popular belief that if they bathe in the Krishna River, hold sesame seeds in their mouth, climb the hill, and spit the seeds on a boulder, the number of children they will have corresponds to the number of seeds that stick.

This shrine, known as the northeast gateway to Srisailam and *Dakshina Kashi*, celebrated Navratri festivals from ancient times until 1962. After the Nagarjuna Sagar dam was constructed on the Krishna River, the area was submerged, and the temples on the hill fell into ruins. For 43 years, the shrine was neglected and did not receive the offerings of incense, lamps, and food. For the past 23 years, Sri Chandravanka Chinnaramaswamy, the founder and chairman of Eleshwara Mallayya Gattu, has worked to restore the shrine to its former glory.