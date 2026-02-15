Telangana municipal elections: Six municipalities in hung in mefa district

The results of the municipal elections across Medak district are taking intriguing turns. Out of 18 municipalities, a ‘hung’ situation has emerged in six key towns, with no party securing an outright majority. The Congress and BRS parties are actively strategising to win the chairmanship seats, with behind-the-scenes campaigning already underway to secure support from other parties.

In some areas like Indresham, independents have joined the BRS, giving them a foothold. However, the outcome in other towns remains uncertain until tomorrow’s elections.

The BJP has unexpectedly become a key player, especially in Narsapur and Jinnaram municipalities. In Narsapur, the seat distribution is six for Congress, five for BRS, and four for BJP, which has made a firm offer to support one of the major parties in exchange for the chairmanship. Similarly, in Jinnaram, the BJP’s support could prove decisive, making the Kamalam Party a crucial kingmaker.

Tight races are also unfolding in Zaheerabad and Isnapur. In Zaheerabad, BRS leads with 15 seats, closely followed by Congress with 14, while the Congress Party is attempting to sway three independents, who are believed to be Congress rebels. In Isnapur, ex-officio votes will be vital, with attention focused on who will gain the backing of Medak MP Raghunandan Rao.

The final outcome hinges on the chairmanship elections scheduled for tomorrow, February 16, as political manoeuvring reaches its climax.