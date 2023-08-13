  • Menu
BRS leader Kavitha serious on harassment of a minor girl student in Telangana School.

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha expressed deep anguish over the alleged harassment of minor girl student studying in a sports school in Hakimpet....

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha expressed deep anguish over the alleged harassment of minor girl student studying in a sports school in Hakimpet.

Reacting to a news report on alleged sexual harassment of minor girl by an official , Kavitha took to Twitter to condemn such heinous crime committed by an official. She said such incidents should not happen in the Telangana state.


She requested state Sports minister V Srinivas Goud to immediately take action against the perpetrator . The minister has been requested to order a probe into the entire episode and render justice to the victim.

A Telugu daily newspaper has published a news report on the alleged harassment of minor girl by an official in a sports school running at Hakimpet in Greater Hyderabad limits.

