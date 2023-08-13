BRS leader Kavitha serious on harassment of a minor girl student in Telangana School.

BRS leader and MLC K Kavitha expressed deep anguish over the alleged harassment of minor girl student studying in a sports school in Hakimpet.

Reacting to a news report on alleged sexual harassment of minor girl by an official , Kavitha took to Twitter to condemn such heinous crime committed by an official. She said such incidents should not happen in the Telangana state.





ఒక దినపత్రిక లో వచ్చిన కథనం నన్ను ఎంతో కలిచివేసింది. సీఎం కేసీఆర్ గారి నాయకత్వంలో పని చేస్తున్న తెలంగాణ ప్రభుత్వంలో ఇలాంటి వాటికి తావు ఉండకూడదు.



బాలిక పై లైంగిక వేధింపుల ఆరోపణలు ఎదుర్కొంటున్న అధికారిపై తక్షణం చర్యలు చేపట్టాలని, పూర్తి స్థాయి విచారణ జరిపించి, బాధితురాళ్లకు న్యాయం… — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 13, 2023

She requested state Sports minister V Srinivas Goud to immediately take action against the perpetrator . The minister has been requested to order a probe into the entire episode and render justice to the victim.

A Telugu daily newspaper has published a news report on the alleged harassment of minor girl by an official in a sports school running at Hakimpet in Greater Hyderabad limits.