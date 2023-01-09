BRS, Left may not have truck in assembly polls

Hyderabad: The friendly pact between the BRS and the Left parties may be limited to Munugode and is unlikely to continue in the Assembly elections, as senior leaders have told party Chief K Chandrashekar Rao not to have any alliance as it would affect its prospects.

The BRS had an alliance with the Left parties, particularly the CPI, in the by-election to the Munugode Assembly constituency held last year. The ruling party leaders came forward and said the alliance paid off in the by-poll and resulted in victory for the party candidate. Now that the by-poll is over, the BRS leaders analyzed the effects of the alliance in future elections.

The Left parties were also pinning hopes to have an alliance with the BRS to enter into the Telangana Assembly after the by-poll result. According to political analysts, the Left parties, including CPI and CPM, had good presence in the Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh. However, they are now struggling to show their existence as there is no representation in the Assembly Earlier, there were two members, one each from CPI and CPM. The Left parties are seeking a few seats in Khammam and Nalgonda districts like Wyra, Pinapaka, Devarakonda, Munugode, and Miryalguda.

According to sources, the leaders have cautioned the CM on having an alliance with the Left parties. The Nalgonda district leaders wanted the BRS chief to go slow on any announcement of an alliance with the Left. A senior leader said that they had told the CM not to commit to an alliance.

"During the voting, if people have two symbols to choose from like the Hammer and Sickle of communist parties and the Hand of Congress, there are chances people may go for Congress; in such a situation, it will be a loss for the party. We have been told not to have an alliance and instead give an MLC seat to the Left parties," said an MLA from Nalgonda.

Sources said if the communists insist on having an alliance, the BRS leadership may ask them to contest on the party symbol or take council seats.