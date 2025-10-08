BRS livid at shoe attack on CJI; terms it an ‘assault on judiciary’

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Tuesday condemned the attack on Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice BR Gavai, stating that the intolerance in the country had reached its highest level and such behaviour threatens the foundation of democracy itself.

The BRS working president took to X to condemn the attack on Gavai. KTR said, “The intolerance in our country has reached its highest levels; an outrageous sign of which was witnessed yesterday in Supreme Court when the CJI Gavai was attacked. Strongly and unequivocally condemn the attempted attack on Chief Justice BR Gavai. This shameful assault on judicial dignity is not just an attack on an individual but on the institution itself. No disagreement, even on sensitive issues like faith, justifies violence. Such behavior threatens the foundation of democracy itself that the intolerance in our country had reached its highest levels and such behaviour threatens the foundation of democracy itself. Vinod alleged that the provocative comments by leaders are the reasons for attack.”

KTR further said, “I am appalled by some toxic comments in social media against CJI Gavai Ji. Of course, the ideology that felt no remorse for killing Mahatma Gandhi Ji will certainly not feel regret for assaulting the Chief Justice of India. Jai Hind!”

Condemning the attack, senior leader B Vinod Kumar said that the provocative statements made by the political leaders were the reason for these kinds of attacks. Vinod Kumar said that the judiciary was not an individual. It is the highest institution that protects the Constitution and democracy. “It is unfortunate that such an incident has happened in the Supreme Court of our India, the largest democracy in the world. The major political parties should work together to protect the Constitution and democracy. But, it is unfortunate that such conditions do not exist in our country. Political leaders need to act with restraint. The responsibility lies with political leaders to avoid making speeches that provoke innocent people. Strict action should be taken against those responsible to prevent such incidents from recurring.