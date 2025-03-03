BRS makes ‘Commission ka Dhanda’ charge at Revanth

Hyderabad: BRS leader M Krishank on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family were involved in commissions and contracts in Karnataka.

Krishank released letters with complaint written by one Karnataka MLA to Lokayukta seeking investigation on DK Shivakumar handing over Bengaluru contracts with influence of Revanth Reddy's family members for commission of 15 per cent in Karnataka.

The BRS leader alleged Revanth Reddy's words and actions have no sincerity. “For every statement against business establishments he does a U-turn and then favours their business interests. Recently a Karnataka MLA Muni Ratna has written to Lokayukta complaining against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accusing of favouring Telangana contractors liasoned by relatives of CM Revanth Reddy for 15 per cent commission. Interestingly KPC project which was earlier criticised bitterly by Revanth Reddy himself and IT raids were conducted after Congress formed government in Telangana has recently associated with Revanth's brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy and has succeeded to bag a mega contract in Bengaluru,” he said.

“Similarly, EMAAR was earlier criticised by Revanth who demanded on various platforms for demolishing EMAAR properties. But now, Revanth has taken the responsibility of resolving EMAAR's issues in Hyderabad. It cannot be ignored that Adani has been in deliberations to acquire EMAAR India for Rs 5,000 crore. It seems to be a smart attempt by Revanth Reddy to dodge everyone's attention who will question if its indirectly aligning with Adani with whom Rahul Gandhi has a difference of opinion,” he alleged. The BRS leader said that Harish Rao was stopped from entering SLBC Tunnel to oversee relief operations and a case was booked against him, but BJP leaders were allowed. Bandi Sanjay demands CBI probe against BRS, Revanth conspires cases against KCR, KTR dragging their name into every incident then why do Central Investigative Agencies never initiate enquiry on charges of corruption in Revanth government, he questioned.