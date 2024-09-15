BRS mastered defection politics, says Ponnam

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised the BRS party, accusing it of excelling in defection politics.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan along with TPCC working president Jagga Reddy, Prabhakar recalled how the BRS, despite having the strength of 80 MLAs, merged the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) into their own. He claimed that BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao encouraged defections because he couldn’t tolerate a Dalit leading the CLP and even justified it as political reorganisation at the time.

Prabhakar stated that after coming to power, the Congress party renamed Pragathi Bhavan as “Jyotiba Phule Praja Bhavan” and removed the barbed-wire fences, ensuring a more democratic governance. He pointed out that Congress allowed protests at Indira Park and did not obstruct BRS MLAs from visiting Kaleshwaram, indicating that Congress believes in democratic principles. He claimed that these actions have drawn BRS leaders to join Congress.

The minister expressed disappointment over BRS leaders criticising those who are now joining Congress. Referring to statements by BRS leader Padi Kaushik Reddy, Prabhakar said they were provocative towards the people of Andhra Pradesh. He mentioned that he would send Kaushik Reddy’s controversial video to

BRS working president K Taraka Rama Rao and condemned Kaushik Reddy for insulting him by sending bangles and a saree.

Prabhakar also reminded the people that KCR himself had made derogatory remarks against Andhra people in the past, recalling his statement, “Our food is biryani, yours is porridge.” He warned that any attempts to create divisions and damage Hyderabad’s image would result in strict action.