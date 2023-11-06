BRS may field Nandu Vyas against BJP’s Raja Singh

Hyderabad: The BRS which is yet to announce the candidates in Goshamahal and Nampally constituencies may favour Nandkishore Vyas and Anand Goud respectively.

Party sources say Nandkishore Vyas (Bilal) is likely to be named for Goshamahal to face MLA T Raja Singh on Monday, his birthday. The party may announce his name as a birthday gift. Raja Singh (BJP) has won the seat twice.

Vyas was the Congress and BJP before joining the BRS. He had unsuccessfully contested as an independent from Goshamahal. Though there were several aspirants, like former MLA Prem Singh Rathore, G Srinivas Yadav, the ruling party may favour him.

In Nampally the ruling party may persist with Ch Anand Goud. He had contested on BRS ticket in 2018 elections and lost. This is AIMIM segment; the seat may not make any big difference for the party, as both are friendly parties.

Source say the BRS may announce the candidate on Monday.