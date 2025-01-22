BRS may move no-trust motion against Mayor

Hyderabad: The main Opposition party, the BRS, is contemplating to move a no-confidence motion against Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi. The party aims to achieve two targets with the no trust motion – to checkmate the corporators who have left the party and to attempt to send a message that BRS and BJP were not same.

The party was ruling the corporation with the help of AIMIM in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. However, after the change of guard in the State and the party leaders, including the Mayor and Deputy Mayor joining the Congress, it lost the grip on the civic body. Some BRS corporators joined the ruling party and also BJP. The term of the existing body has almost been completed and a no-trust motion can be moved. The Municipal Act mandates completion of four years for moving the no-trust motion. There is almost one year left for the GHMC elections. However, the party wants to move the motion and settle scores with the Congress.

The party also wants to overcome the allegations of the Congress that both BRS and BJP colluded. The party leaders believe that if the no-confidence motion is moved, the BJP will not support them; with this the allegations of the Congress can be proved wrong.

The issue of no-confidence motion came up in discussion of party leaders at the residence of Sanathnagar MLA T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday. When reporters asked for purpose of the meeting, Yadav said that he had invited the city MLAs for lunch. We had a frivolous discussion on various issues like festivals, people's issues, Hyderabad and State. Since we are all political leaders, political issues also come up in the meeting,” he said when asked about moving a no-trust motion against the Mayor. On speculation of BRS MLAs Danam Nagender and others returning to the party, Yadav said there were no such discussions in the meeting. “If there was any discussion we can talk but when there is no discussion on this what can we say,” he remarked.