BRS mistakes behind TG’s water woes: Chamala

Hyderabad: Bhongir MP and Congress leader Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy said a water level of 93.5 metres was required to lift Godavari water at Kaleshwaram, while the present level was only 89 metres, leaving a shortfall of 4.5 metres. He said similar conditions prevailed at the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages.

Criticising the BRS leadership, Kiran Kumar Reddy alleged that Telangana was facing difficulties because of mistakes committed by the previous government, including its agreement to a 299 TMC share of Krishna river water. He accused BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao of spreading misinformation about Godavari waters and questioned their silence on the Devadula and Sita Rama lift irrigation projects. Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, Chamala said the government was utilising Godavari water for irrigation projects and accused the BRS leaders of politicising the drought situation. He alleged that the previous government had neglected water, power and coal issues and blamed the Kaleshwaram project for the state’s present difficulties.

Kiran Kumar Reddy said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his ministers were regularly reviewing the El Niño situation and providing necessary guidance. An all-party meeting on the issue, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, was scheduled for the 28th of the month. He appealed to all political parties to attend and offer constructive suggestions.

Meanwhile, Government Whip Vijaya Ramana Rao, at CLP, criticised Harish Rao for questioning the Congress government’s efforts to revive the Tummidi Hetti project through discussions with Maharashtra. He alleged that the BRS government had neglected the project despite signing an agreement in 2016. Vijaya Ramana Rao said the state government had proposed utilising 80 TMC of water under the revised plan and was seeking an increase in the barrage height. He cited updated estimates of 217.96 TMC of water availability at Tummidihatti submitted to the Central Water Commission, adding that the figures were yet to be examined.

He said the original Pranhita project proposal included a gravity canal and tunnel, while the latest study was exploring a route to Sundilla to reduce pumping costs. He also questioned the BRS over the condition of the Medigadda barrage and the expenditure associated with the Kaleshwaram project.

Vijaya Ramana Rao said the Tummidi Hetti project aimed to provide irrigation to two lakh acres in the undivided Adilabad district and accused the previous government of failing to

fulfil the aspirations of farmers and tribal communities despite being in power for ten years.