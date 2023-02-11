BRS MLA accuses Revanth of indulging in blackmail politics

Hyderabad: Former Minister and the ruling BRS party MLA Redya Naik on Friday came down heavily on TPCC President and the Congress party MP A Revanth Reddy and alleged that the TPCC chief was indulging in blackmailing politics in Telangana. He refuted the allegations of Revanth that he had left the Congress party for protecting his lands located in state capital Hyderabad.

Speaking to media persons at Assembly media point in the city, he made it clear that neither he nor his daughter and the BRS party MP Maloth Kavitha has a cent land in Hyderabad. He said that he had sold his land located in Hyderabad in the past. He reminded that the Congress party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy had levelled allegations against him over the same piece of land. He dared Revanth Reddy that he was ready to quit politics if he proved that he has any piece of land in Hyderabad and asked whether he was ready to receive chappal slaps if he failed to prove his allegations. He said that the people of his assembly constituency Dornakal were completely aware of his honesty in politics.

Speaking further, he alleged that Revanth had defamed the name of the Congress party by buying the TPCC Chief's post. He mocked that the Congress party had lost deposits two consecutive assembly elections after Revanth Reddy's elevation as the TPCC president. Claiming that Revanth Reddy used to work as a painter, he asked the TPCC chief as to how he amassed thousands of crores of wealth in his political life?