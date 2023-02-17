BRS MLA sees bias in allocation of sites to VIPs

Hyderabad: BRS legislator G Balraju on Thursday expressed his displeasure at Minister V Srinivas Goud finding fault with discriminatory approach in the allocation of house- sites to famous personalities of Telangana.

The MLA was upset with sports personalities being allotted house-sites in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills and Kinnera artist Metla Mogilaiah being allotted house sites at BN Reddy Nagar. He demanded the minister to allocate house-sites in the same area.

The government had decided to felicitate sons and daughters of Telangana who brought laurels for the country. Sports persons like Nikhat Zareen, who won gold medal in boxing competition in Turkey, Esha Singh, who bagged gold in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Germany, were given a cash reward of Rs 2 crore each. It directed officials to provide house-sites either in Jubilee Hills or Banjara Hills.

The government had provided Rs 1 Crore cash reward to Mogilaiah and also provided a house-site at BN Reddy Nagar. This made the MLA unhappy; he raised questions at the programme. However, he said he had nothing against the minister but wanted all to be treated equally.