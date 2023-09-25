BRS must re-examine seat allocation again if they have respect over Women’s Reservation Bill: Vijayashanti

Hyderabad : The Women's Reservation Bill was approved by the Parliament during the special session. However, this bill will take time to come into force. This bill will not apply to the five state assembly elections this year as well as the Lok Sabha elections next year.

However, BJP national executive committee member Vijayashanti demanded that the BRS party give priority to women in the upcoming assembly elections and re-examine the candidates already announced. Vijayashanti tweeted that if that is done, the pressure on the other parties will increase. All the major parties will allocate more seats to women.

The Women's Bill brought by the Modi government will be implemented in 2028 or 2029 in view of census and delimitation. So, if the political parties do not think that there is no need to give seats to women in this election (2023/24), if they prove their sincerity by showing that priority representation of women as much as possible in every election to come from now on, the society will think that they have given real value to the women's bill.

If you see that BRS has already announced more than 100 assembly seats in Telangana, out of which only 6 seats are given to women, the women of Telangana will not have any doubt that they are raising their voices and shouting deceitfully about women's reservation. If the BRS party leadership really wants to declare its sincerity on women's reservation, it should re-examine the issue of seat allocation.

If this can be done, then the decision of the ruling party will increase the pressure on the opposition parties in Telangana and all the major parties will have to allocate a large percentage of seats to women. The women's bill brought by Prime Minister Modi will be effective from now on by all political parties," tweeted Vijayashanthi.