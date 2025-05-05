BRS spreading canards on realty sector in TG: Cong

Hyderabad: Accusing BRS of obstructing development, the Congress party held that the leadership of the pink party was frustrated about losing its significance in the ever changing political landscape of Telangana.

In a media statement, the party’s official spokesperson Bandi Sudhakar Goud reminded how BRS deceived people after coming to power following the formation of Telangana. “The TRS, now BRS, which came to power with many promises, failed to do anything substantial during its ten year rule. The party leader KCR who claims to champion Dalits promised to make a Dalit CM but this never became a reality. He himself donned the role of CM and promised that he would give three acres of land to Dalits, which also proved to be a jumla,” he noted.

Countering the BRS argument about the pending bills of contractors, Sudhakar said that the issue was a result of KCR’s misgovernance. He alleged that the party leadership was showing the State’s real estate industry in poor light. “BRS is making a fuss by alleging that the real estate business in Telangana has completely collapsed, that there are sellers but no buyers. The pink party is spreading misinformation through paid YouTube channels. Is it not true that Rs 60,000 crore of pending bills to contractors was inherited by Congress from BRS,” asked Sudhakar.