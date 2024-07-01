BRS to move SC against new three criminal Acts

Hyderabad: Alleging that the new Acts brought by the Centre were taking away the fundamental rights of people, the BRS leaders on Sunday said the party’s legal cell would file writ petitions in the Supreme Court against them.

Speaking at the press conference of the legal cell at Telangana Bhavan, former MP B Vinod Kumar said the Centre will repeal the Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code, and Indian Evidence Act and introduce new laws from July 1.

‘These laws have existed since independence. The change should be for good, but the new laws brought by the Centre were in violation of fundamental rights’. Vinod Kumar said in August 2023, the Centre had introduced the amendment Bills in Parliament.

The Standing Committee of Parliament had extensively examined the new laws and made many good suggestions. However, the Centre did not care about them. The bill was passed by the Centre by expelling around 160 MPs.

The BRS leader claimed that all over the country, senior lawyers were opposing the new laws. “I have written to the Union Home Minister and the Law Minister to repeal the laws. The Acts should be introduced in English. It is in the Constitution.

The new names are in Hindi and Sanskrit and against the languages of South Indian States,” he said.

Kumar pointed out that the Bar Council of India had written to all bar associations not to allow protests by lawyers.

“Many farmers have died with the black laws brought by Modi. We demand Modi postpone the changes in the laws. The new Acts will allow preliminary inquiries without registering an FIR. The SHOs are misusing the station bail, and the victims are facing the brunt,” he said.

The BRS leader said the new Acts were against the country’s legal system; the Centre was debilitating the democratic systems. He said the Supreme Court says there is no need for handcuffs, but the new law says handcuffs have to be put on. Instead of 14 days, police custody is up to 90 days.

“Modi has cheated the Bar Council. We will file a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the new laws,” said Kumar.