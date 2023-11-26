BRS to observe Deeksha Diwas on Nov 29, a day before polling Day

Hyderabad : The BRS has decided to observe 'Deeksha Diwas' on November 29, a day before the election day to mark the anniversary of the 'Hunger Strike' by BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao in 2009.

The BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party cadre and also the Telangana protagonists to participate in the programs across the state. Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao said that the day changed the momentum of the separate state movement. The hunger strike by KCR moved the city, villages and all sections, he said. "We celebrate Deeksha Diwas on November 29 as a mark of liberation of people in Telangana since 15 years This year also party activistsshould celebrate NRI activists should also take up programs and remind people the leadership and struggle," said Rao, urging party activists to expose the Congress party's arrogance. "It is our responsibility to remind the people about the misdeeds of the Congress party," said Rao.

The party leaders have been asked to take up flag hoisting on Houses, blood donation and social services. Replying to a question on TPCC chief Revanth Reddys comments on Rythu Bandhu, Rama Rao said that the Congress leaders don't see PM Kisan. He is ABVP and RSS background

Why did he field dummy candidate in Goshamahal, Karimnagar, Arvind. "We will defeat and show Raja Singh, Bandi and Arvind. What is the pain when government is giving to the farmers. It is an ongoing scheme. Seeking stoppage is wrong," said Rao.

On the advertisements of the Karnataka government in news papers here, Rama Rao said it was like, 'Begani shadi me Abdullah deewana'. Karnataka is an utter flop government. What is the point in speaking, he questioned.



Talking on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rao said that Yogi should focus more on UP. He said that only BRS has strength to defeat BJP.

Rao said that the biggest asset of Prime Minister Modiji was Rahul Gandhi. He should first win in Amethi.