BRS welcomes Shah with 'Washing powder Nirma' posters
They depict clean image of politicians involved in scams and those who were let off after they joined BJP
The flexi carried the ad of a girl but with faces of politicians who switched loyalties. The poster had images of Assam CM HimantaBiswaSarma, Union Ministers JyothiradityaScindia, Narayan Rane, MLA Suvendu Adhikari, MP Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa, Virupakshappa, Arjun Khotkar and others, who joined the saffron party.
A day before, the BRS leaders had come up with posters in support of MLC K Kavitha with an advertisement of a detergent powder. The flexis showed how other party leaders cleaned their image by joining the BJP and how Kavitha faced the inquiry. The party had started the flexi war during the BJP national executive meeting in the city last year. Popular among the flexis was that on Money Heist, a popular series on OTT platform. The flexi had words 'Mr Modi we only rob banks you rob the whole nation.' Also it had slogan 'Salu Modi Sampaku Modi'.