BRS welcomes Shah with 'Washing powder Nirma' posters

'Washing powder Nirma' and 'Welcome Amit Shah' flexis and posters were seen at several parts of the city as Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived here to participate in the 54th Raising Day of CISF at Hakimpet on Sunday. The BRS party leaders have taken to poster war every time a senior BJP leader visits the city. The leaders on Sunday came up with flexis 'Washing Powder Nirma' depicting the cleaning image of politicians involved in scams and those who were let off after they joined the BJP.





The flexi carried the ad of a girl but with faces of politicians who switched loyalties. The poster had images of Assam CM HimantaBiswaSarma, Union Ministers JyothiradityaScindia, Narayan Rane, MLA Suvendu Adhikari, MP Sujana Chowdhary, Eshwarappa, Virupakshappa, Arjun Khotkar and others, who joined the saffron party.





A day before, the BRS leaders had come up with posters in support of MLC K Kavitha with an advertisement of a detergent powder. The flexis showed how other party leaders cleaned their image by joining the BJP and how Kavitha faced the inquiry. The party had started the flexi war during the BJP national executive meeting in the city last year. Popular among the flexis was that on Money Heist, a popular series on OTT platform. The flexi had words 'Mr Modi we only rob banks you rob the whole nation.' Also it had slogan 'Salu Modi Sampaku Modi'.