Budget is Atma Nirbhar, revolutionary: Bandi

Hyderabad: State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday hailed the Union budget as 'revolutionary', saying it had reflected the future of the country for the next 25 years.

Speaking to the media, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has achieved economic stability with the help of the 'Atma Nirbhar' vaccine which is historic.

Stating that although the government has many problems, it presented a tax-free budget without burdening people, he said the Centre had declared incentives of Rs 6 lakh crore to the SME and MSME sectors. "The incentives would provide jobs to crores of unemployed youth across the country."